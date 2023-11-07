J.K. Cement share price Today Live Updates : JK Cement shares slump in trading today

On the last day, J.K. Cement opened at ₹3235.05 and closed at ₹3131.95. The stock had a high of ₹3442 and a low of ₹3232.55. The market capitalization of J.K. Cement is ₹26,307.52 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3477.25 and the 52-week low is ₹2542.65. The BSE volume for the day was 32,397 shares.
The current data of J.K. Cement stock shows that the price is ₹3378.45. There has been a percent change of -0.77, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -26.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹26.25 in the stock price.
The current day's low price of J.K. Cement stock is ₹3387.45, while the high price is ₹3439.85.
The current data for J.K. Cement stock shows that the price is ₹3404.7, which represents an 8.71% increase. The net change is 272.75, indicating a significant gain in value. This suggests that J.K. Cement stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth in the market. Investors may consider this stock as a potential opportunity for investment.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.42%
|3 Months
|6.56%
|6 Months
|11.53%
|YTD
|16.52%
|1 Year
|22.4%
The current data for J.K. Cement stock shows that the price is ₹3404.7. There has been a 8.71 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 272.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 8.71 percent and the net change is an increase of ₹272.75.
On the last day of trading for J.K. Cement on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 32,397. The closing price of the stock was ₹3,131.95.
