J.K. Cement share price Today Live Updates : JK Cement shares slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

J.K. Cement stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 3404.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3378.45 per share. Investors should monitor J.K. Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

J.K. Cement

On the last day, J.K. Cement opened at 3235.05 and closed at 3131.95. The stock had a high of 3442 and a low of 3232.55. The market capitalization of J.K. Cement is 26,307.52 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3477.25 and the 52-week low is 2542.65. The BSE volume for the day was 32,397 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST J.K. Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of J.K. Cement stock is 3387.45, while the high price is 3439.85.

07 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST J.K. Cement Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST J.K. Cement share price update :J.K. Cement trading at ₹3404.7, up 8.71% from yesterday's ₹3131.95

The current data for J.K. Cement stock shows that the price is 3404.7, which represents an 8.71% increase. The net change is 272.75, indicating a significant gain in value. This suggests that J.K. Cement stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth in the market. Investors may consider this stock as a potential opportunity for investment.

07 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST J.K. Cement share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.42%
3 Months6.56%
6 Months11.53%
YTD16.52%
1 Year22.4%
07 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST J.K. Cement share price Today :J.K. Cement trading at ₹3404.7, up 8.71% from yesterday's ₹3131.95

The current data for J.K. Cement stock shows that the price is 3404.7. There has been a 8.71 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 272.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 8.71 percent and the net change is an increase of 272.75.

07 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST J.K. Cement share price Live :J.K. Cement closed at ₹3131.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for J.K. Cement on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 32,397. The closing price of the stock was 3,131.95.

