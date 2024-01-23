Hello User
J.K. Cement share price Today Live Updates : JK Cement stocks plunge in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

J.K. Cement stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.68 %. The stock closed at 4052.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3984.45 per share. Investors should monitor J.K. Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

J.K. Cement Stock Price Today

J.K. Cement Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, J.K. Cement opened at 4094.85 and closed at 4052.55. The stock reached a high of 4209.3 and a low of 3869.8 during the day. The market capitalization of J.K. Cement is currently 30,787.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4137.5 and the 52-week low is 2542.65. The BSE volume for J.K. Cement on this day was 13,381 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST J.K. Cement share price Today :J.K. Cement trading at ₹3984.45, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹4052.55

As of the current data, the stock price of J.K. Cement is 3984.45, representing a decrease of 1.68% in value. The net change in the stock price is -68.1, indicating a decline in value of the stock.

23 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST J.K. Cement share price Live :J.K. Cement closed at ₹4052.55 on last trading day

On the last day, J.K. Cement had a BSE volume of 13,381 shares with a closing price of 4,052.55.

