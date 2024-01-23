J.K. Cement share price Today Live Updates : JK Cement stocks plunge in today's trading

J.K. Cement Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, J.K. Cement opened at ₹4094.85 and closed at ₹4052.55. The stock reached a high of ₹4209.3 and a low of ₹3869.8 during the day. The market capitalization of J.K. Cement is currently ₹30,787.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4137.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2542.65. The BSE volume for J.K. Cement on this day was 13,381 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.