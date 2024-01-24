J.K. Cement Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

J.K. Cement Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, J.K. Cement opened at ₹4033.05, with a high of ₹4107.9 and a low of ₹3933.9. The stock closed at ₹3984.45. The market capitalization of J.K. Cement is ₹30528.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4137.5, while the 52-week low is ₹2542.65. The BSE volume for J.K. Cement was 9657 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.