J.K. Cement Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

J.K. Cement stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 3984.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3951 per share. Investors should monitor J.K. Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

J.K. Cement Stock Price Today

J.K. Cement Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, J.K. Cement opened at 4033.05, with a high of 4107.9 and a low of 3933.9. The stock closed at 3984.45. The market capitalization of J.K. Cement is 30528.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4137.5, while the 52-week low is 2542.65. The BSE volume for J.K. Cement was 9657 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, J.K. Cement on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 9657 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3984.45.

