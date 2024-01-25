J.K. Cement share price Today Live Updates : JK Cement sees positive trading day

J.K. Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, J.K. Cement opened at ₹4042.4 and closed at ₹3948.9. The stock had a high of ₹4154.25 and a low of ₹3996.85. The market capitalization of J.K. Cement is ₹32,001.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4137.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2542.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,446 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.54%
|3 Months
|20.58%
|6 Months
|28.63%
|YTD
|9.23%
|1 Year
|53.31%
The current data of J.K. Cement stock shows that the price is ₹4166.15. There has been a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 29.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.
On the last day, J.K. Cement had a trading volume of 12,446 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3,948.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!