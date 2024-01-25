Hello User
J.K. Cement share price Today Live Updates : JK Cement sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

J.K. Cement stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 4137.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4166.15 per share. Investors should monitor J.K. Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

J.K. Cement Stock Price Today

J.K. Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, J.K. Cement opened at 4042.4 and closed at 3948.9. The stock had a high of 4154.25 and a low of 3996.85. The market capitalization of J.K. Cement is 32,001.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4137.5 and the 52-week low is 2542.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,446 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST J.K. Cement share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.54%
3 Months20.58%
6 Months28.63%
YTD9.23%
1 Year53.31%
25 Jan 2024, 09:24 AM IST J.K. Cement share price Today :J.K. Cement trading at ₹4166.15, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹4137.05

The current data of J.K. Cement stock shows that the price is 4166.15. There has been a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 29.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

25 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST J.K. Cement share price Live :J.K. Cement closed at ₹3948.9 on last trading day

On the last day, J.K. Cement had a trading volume of 12,446 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,948.9.

