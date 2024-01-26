Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

J.K. Cement share price Today Live Updates : JK Cement sees upward movement in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

J.K. Cement stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 4137.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4171 per share. Investors should monitor J.K. Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

J.K. Cement Stock Price Today

J.K. Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, J.K. Cement opened at 4190.2 and closed at 4137.05. The high for the day was 4239.5 and the low was 4097.9. The market capitalization of J.K. Cement is 32228.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4137.5 and the 52-week low is 2542.65. The BSE volume for the day was 38091 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:23 AM IST J.K. Cement share price Today :J.K. Cement trading at ₹4171, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹4137.05

The current stock price of J.K. Cement is 4171. It has experienced a 0.82% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 33.95.

26 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST J.K. Cement share price Live :J.K. Cement closed at ₹4137.05 on last trading day

On the last day, J.K. Cement had a trading volume of 38,091 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 4,137.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.