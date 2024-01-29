 J.K. Cement share price Today Live Updates : JK Cement sees gains in trading today | Mint
J.K. Cement share price Today Live Updates : JK Cement sees gains in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

J.K. Cement share price Today Live Updates : JK Cement sees gains in trading today

5 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Livemint

J.K. Cement stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 2.47 %. The stock closed at 4171 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4274.15 per share. Investors should monitor J.K. Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

J.K. Cement Stock Price TodayPremium
J.K. Cement Stock Price Today

J.K. Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, J.K. Cement opened at 4190.2 and closed at 4137.05. The high for the day was 4239.5 and the low was 4097.9. The market capitalization of J.K. Cement is 32228.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4239.5 and the 52-week low is 2542.65. The BSE volume for the day was 38091 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:31:06 AM IST

J.K. Cement share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ACC2535.7557.952.342551.01593.547618.15
Dalmia Bharat2269.0563.52.882428.851675.042540.23
J.K. Cement4278.55107.552.584239.52542.6533059.61
The Ramco Cements974.354.90.511057.85636.1523023.15
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation354.57.252.09398.55303.012661.19
29 Jan 2024, 11:21:18 AM IST

J.K. Cement share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of J.K. Cement stock was 4201.1 and the high price was 4299.

29 Jan 2024, 11:17:04 AM IST

J.K. Cement share price Today :J.K. Cement trading at ₹4274.15, up 2.47% from yesterday's ₹4171

The current price of J.K. Cement stock is 4274.15. There has been a percent change of 2.47, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 103.15, which represents the actual increase in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 10:43:40 AM IST

J.K. Cement share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ACC2520.8543.051.742551.01593.547338.35
Dalmia Bharat2258.6553.12.412428.851675.042345.25
J.K. Cement4270.5599.552.394239.52542.6532997.79
The Ramco Cements977.07.550.781057.85636.1523085.77
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation355.458.22.36398.55303.012695.12
29 Jan 2024, 10:33:50 AM IST

J.K. Cement share price update :J.K. Cement trading at ₹4275.3, up 2.5% from yesterday's ₹4171

The current data for J.K. Cement stock shows that the price is 4275.3. There has been a 2.5 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 104.3.

29 Jan 2024, 10:33:12 AM IST

J.K. Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of J.K. Cement reached a low of 4201.1 and a high of 4299 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:07:50 AM IST

J.K. Cement share price Today :J.K. Cement trading at ₹4270.8, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹4171

The current stock price of J.K. Cement is 4270.8, with a percent change of 2.39 and a net change of 99.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.39% or 99.8 compared to the previous trading session.

29 Jan 2024, 10:03:30 AM IST

J.K. Cement January futures opened at 4266.75 as against previous close of 4198.95

J.K. Cement, with a spot price of 4251, is currently trading at a bid price of 4267.7 and an offer price of 4274.75. The bid quantity stands at 250, while the offer quantity is also 250. The stock has an open interest of 1,029,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 09:55:28 AM IST

J.K. Cement Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:45:34 AM IST

J.K. Cement share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.34%
3 Months20.84%
6 Months30.3%
YTD10.01%
1 Year57.94%
29 Jan 2024, 09:00:11 AM IST

J.K. Cement share price NSE Live :J.K. Cement trading at ₹4171, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹4137.05

The current stock price of J.K. Cement is 4171, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 33.95.

29 Jan 2024, 08:22:35 AM IST

J.K. Cement share price Today :J.K. Cement closed at ₹4137.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, J.K. Cement had a BSE volume of 38091 shares, with a closing price of 4137.05.

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App