J.K. Cement share price Today Live Updates : JK Cement sees gains in trading today

J.K. Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, J.K. Cement opened at ₹4190.2 and closed at ₹4137.05. The high for the day was ₹4239.5 and the low was ₹4097.9. The market capitalization of J.K. Cement is ₹32228.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4239.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2542.65. The BSE volume for the day was 38091 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ACC
|2535.75
|57.95
|2.34
|2551.0
|1593.5
|47618.15
|Dalmia Bharat
|2269.05
|63.5
|2.88
|2428.85
|1675.0
|42540.23
|J.K. Cement
|4278.55
|107.55
|2.58
|4239.5
|2542.65
|33059.61
|The Ramco Cements
|974.35
|4.9
|0.51
|1057.85
|636.15
|23023.15
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|354.5
|7.25
|2.09
|398.55
|303.0
|12661.19
Today, the low price of J.K. Cement stock was ₹4201.1 and the high price was ₹4299.
The current price of J.K. Cement stock is ₹4274.15. There has been a percent change of 2.47, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is ₹103.15, which represents the actual increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ACC
|2520.85
|43.05
|1.74
|2551.0
|1593.5
|47338.35
|Dalmia Bharat
|2258.65
|53.1
|2.41
|2428.85
|1675.0
|42345.25
|J.K. Cement
|4270.55
|99.55
|2.39
|4239.5
|2542.65
|32997.79
|The Ramco Cements
|977.0
|7.55
|0.78
|1057.85
|636.15
|23085.77
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|355.45
|8.2
|2.36
|398.55
|303.0
|12695.12
The current data for J.K. Cement stock shows that the price is ₹4275.3. There has been a 2.5 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 104.3.
The stock price of J.K. Cement reached a low of ₹4201.1 and a high of ₹4299 on the current day.
The current stock price of J.K. Cement is ₹4270.8, with a percent change of 2.39 and a net change of 99.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.39% or ₹99.8 compared to the previous trading session.
J.K. Cement, with a spot price of 4251, is currently trading at a bid price of 4267.7 and an offer price of 4274.75. The bid quantity stands at 250, while the offer quantity is also 250. The stock has an open interest of 1,029,750.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.34%
|3 Months
|20.84%
|6 Months
|30.3%
|YTD
|10.01%
|1 Year
|57.94%
The current stock price of J.K. Cement is ₹4171, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 33.95.
On the last day of trading, J.K. Cement had a BSE volume of 38091 shares, with a closing price of ₹4137.05.
