J.K. Cement share price Today Live Updates : JK Cement sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

J.K. Cement stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 3.4 %. The stock closed at 4171 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4312.8 per share. Investors should monitor J.K. Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

J.K. Cement Stock Price Today

J.K. Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, J.K. Cement's stock opened at 4237.1 and closed at 4171. The highest price reached during the day was 4334.8, while the lowest price recorded was 4201.1. The market capitalization of J.K. Cement is 33324.25 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 4239.5, and the 52-week low is 2542.65. The BSE volume for the day was 9361 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST J.K. Cement January futures opened at 4350.15 as against previous close of 4343.55

J.K. Cement is currently trading at a spot price of 4345.65. The bid price stands at 4359.55, while the offer price is 4366.9. With an offer quantity of 250 and a bid quantity of 250, the stock's open interest is at 1006750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST J.K. Cement Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST J.K. Cement share price update :J.K. Cement trading at ₹4312.8, up 3.4% from yesterday's ₹4171

The current stock price of J.K. Cement is 4312.8, which represents a percent change of 3.4. This means that the stock has increased by 3.4% compared to its previous close. The net change in the stock price is 141.8, indicating that the stock has gained 141.8 points. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement and has experienced a significant increase in value.

30 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST J.K. Cement share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.24%
3 Months24.52%
6 Months31.5%
YTD13.67%
1 Year66.51%
30 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST J.K. Cement share price Today :J.K. Cement trading at ₹4312.8, up 3.4% from yesterday's ₹4171

The current data of J.K. Cement stock shows that the price is 4312.8. There has been a percent change of 3.4, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 141.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 141.8 points from its previous value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST J.K. Cement share price Live :J.K. Cement closed at ₹4171 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, J.K. Cement had a BSE volume of 9361 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4171.

