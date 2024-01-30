J.K. Cement share price Today Live Updates : JK Cement sees positive trading day

J.K. Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, J.K. Cement's stock opened at ₹4237.1 and closed at ₹4171. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4334.8, while the lowest price recorded was ₹4201.1. The market capitalization of J.K. Cement is ₹33324.25 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4239.5, and the 52-week low is ₹2542.65. The BSE volume for the day was 9361 shares.
J.K. Cement is currently trading at a spot price of 4345.65. The bid price stands at 4359.55, while the offer price is 4366.9. With an offer quantity of 250 and a bid quantity of 250, the stock's open interest is at 1006750.
The current stock price of J.K. Cement is ₹4312.8, which represents a percent change of 3.4. This means that the stock has increased by 3.4% compared to its previous close. The net change in the stock price is 141.8, indicating that the stock has gained 141.8 points. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement and has experienced a significant increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.24%
|3 Months
|24.52%
|6 Months
|31.5%
|YTD
|13.67%
|1 Year
|66.51%
The current data of J.K. Cement stock shows that the price is ₹4312.8. There has been a percent change of 3.4, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 141.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 141.8 points from its previous value.
On the last day of trading, J.K. Cement had a BSE volume of 9361 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹4171.
