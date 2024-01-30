J.K. Cement share price Today Live Updates : JK Cement sees positive trading day

J.K. Cement Share Price Today : On the last day, J.K. Cement's stock opened at ₹4237.1 and closed at ₹4171. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4334.8, while the lowest price recorded was ₹4201.1. The market capitalization of J.K. Cement is ₹33324.25 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4239.5, and the 52-week low is ₹2542.65. The BSE volume for the day was 9361 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.