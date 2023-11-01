Hello User
JK Lakshmi Cement Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

JK Lakshmi Cement stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 693.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 687 per share. Investors should monitor JK Lakshmi Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JK Lakshmi Cement

On the last day, JK Lakshmi Cement opened at 694.45 and closed at 693.5. The highest price for the day was 701 and the lowest was 678.15. The market capitalization of the company is 8083.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 897 and the 52-week low is 543.6. The BSE volume for the day was 14,296 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST JK Lakshmi Cement share price Live :JK Lakshmi Cement closed at ₹693.5 on last trading day

On the last day, JK Lakshmi Cement had a trading volume of 14,296 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 693.5.

