JK Lakshmi Cement Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JK Lakshmi Cement stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -2.17 %. The stock closed at 686.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 672.05 per share. Investors should monitor JK Lakshmi Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JK Lakshmi Cement

On the last day, JK Lakshmi Cement opened at 684.8 and closed at 686.95. The stock reached a high of 690 and a low of 668.25. The market capitalization of the company is 7908.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 897 and the 52-week low is 543.6. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 9599 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST JK Lakshmi Cement share price Live :JK Lakshmi Cement closed at ₹686.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JK Lakshmi Cement on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9599. The closing price for the day was 686.95.

