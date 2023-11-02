JK Lakshmi Cement Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day, JK Lakshmi Cement opened at ₹684.8 and closed at ₹686.95. The stock reached a high of ₹690 and a low of ₹668.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7908.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹897 and the 52-week low is ₹543.6. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 9599 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.