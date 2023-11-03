Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JK Lakshmi Cement Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JK Lakshmi Cement stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 672.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 675.8 per share. Investors should monitor JK Lakshmi Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JK Lakshmi Cement

On the last day, JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) had an opening price of 680.95 and a closing price of 672.05. The stock had a high of 682 and a low of 671. The market capitalization of JKLC is 7952.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 897 and 543.6, respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 2923 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST JK Lakshmi Cement share price Live :JK Lakshmi Cement closed at ₹672.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JK Lakshmi Cement on the BSE, a total of 2923 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 672.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.