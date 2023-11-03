JK Lakshmi Cement Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day, JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) had an opening price of ₹680.95 and a closing price of ₹672.05. The stock had a high of ₹682 and a low of ₹671. The market capitalization of JKLC is ₹7952.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹897 and ₹543.6, respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 2923 shares.

