JK Lakshmi Cement Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day, JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) had an opening price of ₹680.95 and a closing price of ₹672.05. The stock had a high of ₹682 and a low of ₹671. The market capitalization of JKLC is ₹7952.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹897 and ₹543.6, respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 2923 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST
JK Lakshmi Cement share price Live :JK Lakshmi Cement closed at ₹672.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for JK Lakshmi Cement on the BSE, a total of 2923 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹672.05.