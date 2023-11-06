JK Lakshmi Cement share price Today Live Updates : JK Lakshmi Cement Stock Sees Upward Trend

On the last day, JK Lakshmi Cement had an opening price of ₹713.1 and a closing price of ₹674.3. The stock reached a high of ₹775 and a low of ₹700.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹8,795.25 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹897 and its 52-week low is ₹543.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 253,191 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of JK Lakshmi Cement stock is ₹755.25, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 7.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change.
On the last day of trading for JK Lakshmi Cement on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 253,191 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹674.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!