JK Lakshmi Cement share price Today Live Updates : JK Lakshmi Cement Stock Sees Upward Trend

2 min read . 09:11 AM IST
JK Lakshmi Cement stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 747.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 755.25 per share. Investors should monitor JK Lakshmi Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, JK Lakshmi Cement had an opening price of 713.1 and a closing price of 674.3. The stock reached a high of 775 and a low of 700.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 8,795.25 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 897 and its 52-week low is 543.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 253,191 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST JK Lakshmi Cement share price Today :JK Lakshmi Cement trading at ₹755.25, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹747.45

The current price of JK Lakshmi Cement stock is 755.25, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 7.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change.

06 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST JK Lakshmi Cement share price Live :JK Lakshmi Cement closed at ₹674.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JK Lakshmi Cement on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 253,191 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 674.3.

