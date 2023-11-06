JK Lakshmi Cement share price Today Live Updates : JK Lakshmi Cement Stock Sees Upward Trend

On the last day, JK Lakshmi Cement had an opening price of ₹713.1 and a closing price of ₹674.3. The stock reached a high of ₹775 and a low of ₹700.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹8,795.25 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹897 and its 52-week low is ₹543.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 253,191 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.