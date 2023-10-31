JK Lakshmi Cement Share Price Live blog for 31 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, JK Lakshmi Cement opened at ₹694.45 and closed at ₹693.5. The stock reached a high of ₹701 and a low of ₹693 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹8,196.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹897, while the 52-week low is ₹543.6. The stock had a BSE volume of 6,450 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.