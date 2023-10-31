JK Lakshmi Cement Share Price Live blog for 31 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, JK Lakshmi Cement opened at ₹694.45 and closed at ₹693.5. The stock reached a high of ₹701 and a low of ₹693 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹8,196.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹897, while the 52-week low is ₹543.6. The stock had a BSE volume of 6,450 shares on that day.
The current data of JK Lakshmi Cement stock shows that the price is ₹691.45, with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -2.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% and has dropped by 2.05 points.
The current day's high and low data for JK Lakshmi Cement stock shows that the low price for the day was ₹689.6, while the high price reached ₹701.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|342.05
|-2.35
|-0.68
|411.25
|303.0
|12216.53
|Birla Corporation
|1250.6
|24.7
|2.01
|1337.0
|843.05
|9630.29
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|695.1
|1.6
|0.23
|897.0
|543.6
|8179.25
|Prism Johnson
|140.95
|-0.4
|-0.28
|144.5
|98.05
|7094.81
|India Cements
|208.25
|-1.7
|-0.81
|266.85
|167.05
|6453.61
On the last day of trading for JK Lakshmi Cement on the BSE, a total of 6,450 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹693.5 per share.
