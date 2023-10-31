Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JK Lakshmi Cement Share Price Live blog for 31 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JK Lakshmi Cement stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 693.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 691.45 per share. Investors should monitor JK Lakshmi Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JK Lakshmi Cement

On the last day of trading, JK Lakshmi Cement opened at 694.45 and closed at 693.5. The stock reached a high of 701 and a low of 693 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently 8,196.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 897, while the 52-week low is 543.6. The stock had a BSE volume of 6,450 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST JK Lakshmi Cement share price update :JK Lakshmi Cement trading at ₹691.45, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹693.5

The current data of JK Lakshmi Cement stock shows that the price is 691.45, with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -2.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% and has dropped by 2.05 points.

31 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST JK Lakshmi Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for JK Lakshmi Cement stock shows that the low price for the day was 689.6, while the high price reached 701.

31 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST JK Lakshmi Cement share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation342.05-2.35-0.68411.25303.012216.53
Birla Corporation1250.624.72.011337.0843.059630.29
JK Lakshmi Cement695.11.60.23897.0543.68179.25
Prism Johnson140.95-0.4-0.28144.598.057094.81
India Cements208.25-1.7-0.81266.85167.056453.61
31 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST JK Lakshmi Cement share price Live :JK Lakshmi Cement closed at ₹693.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JK Lakshmi Cement on the BSE, a total of 6,450 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 693.5 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.