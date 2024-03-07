Active Stocks
JM Financial share price Today Live Updates : JM Financial Stock Soars in Positive Trading Today

JM Financial stock price went up today, 07 Mar 2024, by 3.42 %. The stock closed at 85.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.2 per share. Investors should monitor JM Financial stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JM Financial Share Price Today : JM Financial's stock opened at 86.64 and closed at 85.28 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 88.61, while the low was 84.20. The market capitalization stood at 8409.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 114.95, and the 52-week low was 57.38. The BSE volume for the day was 1248117 shares.

07 Mar 2024, 01:42:21 PM IST

JM Financial share price NSE Live :JM Financial trading at ₹88.2, up 3.42% from yesterday's ₹85.28

JM Financial stock is currently trading at 88.2, which represents a 3.42% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.92.

07 Mar 2024, 01:42:10 PM IST

JM Financial Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JM Financial share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

07 Mar 2024, 01:30:47 PM IST

JM Financial share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days97.15
10 Days99.82
20 Days101.44
50 Days103.14
100 Days95.12
300 Days85.71
07 Mar 2024, 01:13:15 PM IST

JM Financial share price live: Today's Price range

JM Financial stock's price fluctuated between its low of 84.2 and high of 88.79 on the current day.

07 Mar 2024, 01:00:05 PM IST

07 Mar 2024, 12:51:39 PM IST

07 Mar 2024, 12:32:14 PM IST

JM Financial share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Energy Exchange149.11.61.08173.3116.0513258.38
UTI Asset Management Company891.9515.351.75965.0609.511326.31
JM Financial87.82.522.95114.9557.388383.18
JSW Holdings7293.75223.553.167180.73672.058094.06
Religare Enterprises223.15-3.0-1.33280.3130.07220.23
07 Mar 2024, 12:20:11 PM IST

JM Financial share price Live :JM Financial closed at ₹85.28 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JM Financial on the BSE had a volume of 1,248,117 shares with a closing price of 85.28.

