JM Financial share price Today Live Updates : JM Financial Stock Soars in Positive Trading Today

JM Financial stock price went up today, 07 Mar 2024, by 3.42 %. The stock closed at 85.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.2 per share. Investors should monitor JM Financial stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
JM Financial Share Price Today : JM Financial's stock opened at ₹86.64 and closed at ₹85.28 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹88.61, while the low was ₹84.20. The market capitalization stood at ₹8409.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹114.95, and the 52-week low was ₹57.38. The BSE volume for the day was 1248117 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Mar 2024, 01:42:21 PM IST
JM Financial Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JM Financial share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
JM Financial share price live: Simple Moving Average
Days
Value
5 Days
97.15
10 Days
99.82
20 Days
101.44
50 Days
103.14
100 Days
95.12
300 Days
85.71
JM Financial share price live: Today's Price range
JM Financial stock's price fluctuated between its low of ₹84.2 and high of ₹88.79 on the current day.
