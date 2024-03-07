JM Financial share price Today Live Updates : JM Financial Stock Soars in Positive Trading Today

JM Financial Share Price Today : JM Financial's stock opened at ₹86.64 and closed at ₹85.28 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹88.61, while the low was ₹84.20. The market capitalization stood at ₹8409.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹114.95, and the 52-week low was ₹57.38. The BSE volume for the day was 1248117 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JM Financial stock is currently trading at ₹88.2, which represents a 3.42% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.92.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JM Financial share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|97.15
|10 Days
|99.82
|20 Days
|101.44
|50 Days
|103.14
|100 Days
|95.12
|300 Days
|85.71
JM Financial stock's price fluctuated between its low of ₹84.2 and high of ₹88.79 on the current day.
JM Financial stock is currently priced at ₹88, with a percent change of 3.19 and a net change of 2.72. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Energy Exchange
|149.1
|1.6
|1.08
|173.3
|116.05
|13258.38
|UTI Asset Management Company
|891.95
|15.35
|1.75
|965.0
|609.5
|11326.31
|JM Financial
|87.8
|2.52
|2.95
|114.95
|57.38
|8383.18
|JSW Holdings
|7293.75
|223.55
|3.16
|7180.7
|3672.05
|8094.06
|Religare Enterprises
|223.15
|-3.0
|-1.33
|280.3
|130.0
|7220.23
On the last day of trading, JM Financial on the BSE had a volume of 1,248,117 shares with a closing price of ₹85.28.
