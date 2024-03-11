JM Financial share price Today Live Updates : JM Financial Stock Plummets in Trading Today

JM Financial stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -7.78 %. The stock closed at 87.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.1 per share. Investors should monitor JM Financial stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
JM Financial Share Price Today : JM Financial's stock opened at ₹86.64 and closed at ₹85.28 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹88.79 and a low of ₹84.20. The market capitalization stood at ₹8385.15 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹114.95 and a 52-week low of ₹57.38. The BSE volume for the day was 1,637,342 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Mar 2024, 09:42:51 AM IST
JM Financial share price update :JM Financial trading at ₹81.1, down -7.78% from yesterday's ₹87.94
JM Financial stock is currently priced at ₹81.1 with a percent decrease of 7.78% and a net change of -6.84. This indicates a significant drop in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or if there are any potential buying opportunities.
11 Mar 2024, 09:30:35 AM IST
JM Financial share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-11.52%
3 Months
-6.31%
6 Months
-6.19%
YTD
-10.53%
1 Year
35.83%
11 Mar 2024, 09:03:42 AM IST
JM Financial share price Today :JM Financial trading at ₹87.75, up 2.9% from yesterday's ₹85.28
The current stock price of JM Financial is ₹87.75, which represents a 2.9% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is 2.47.
11 Mar 2024, 08:00:37 AM IST
JM Financial share price Live :JM Financial closed at ₹85.28 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for JM Financial on the BSE, the volume was 1,637,342 shares with a closing price of ₹85.28.
