LIVE UPDATES

JM Financial share price Today Live Updates : JM Financial Stock Plummets in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

JM Financial stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -7.78 %. The stock closed at 87.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.1 per share. Investors should monitor JM Financial stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JM Financial Stock Price TodayPremium
JM Financial Stock Price Today

JM Financial Share Price Today : JM Financial's stock opened at 86.64 and closed at 85.28 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 88.79 and a low of 84.20. The market capitalization stood at 8385.15 crore, with a 52-week high of 114.95 and a 52-week low of 57.38. The BSE volume for the day was 1,637,342 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:42:51 AM IST

JM Financial share price update :JM Financial trading at ₹81.1, down -7.78% from yesterday's ₹87.94

JM Financial stock is currently priced at 81.1 with a percent decrease of 7.78% and a net change of -6.84. This indicates a significant drop in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or if there are any potential buying opportunities.

11 Mar 2024, 09:30:35 AM IST

JM Financial share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.52%
3 Months-6.31%
6 Months-6.19%
YTD-10.53%
1 Year35.83%
11 Mar 2024, 09:03:42 AM IST

JM Financial share price Today :JM Financial trading at ₹87.75, up 2.9% from yesterday's ₹85.28

The current stock price of JM Financial is 87.75, which represents a 2.9% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is 2.47.

11 Mar 2024, 08:00:37 AM IST

JM Financial share price Live :JM Financial closed at ₹85.28 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JM Financial on the BSE, the volume was 1,637,342 shares with a closing price of 85.28.

