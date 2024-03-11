JM Financial share price Today Live Updates : JM Financial Stock Plummets in Trading Today

JM Financial Share Price Today : JM Financial's stock opened at ₹86.64 and closed at ₹85.28 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹88.79 and a low of ₹84.20. The market capitalization stood at ₹8385.15 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹114.95 and a 52-week low of ₹57.38. The BSE volume for the day was 1,637,342 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JM Financial stock is currently priced at ₹81.1 with a percent decrease of 7.78% and a net change of -6.84. This indicates a significant drop in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or if there are any potential buying opportunities.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.52%
|3 Months
|-6.31%
|6 Months
|-6.19%
|YTD
|-10.53%
|1 Year
|35.83%
The current stock price of JM Financial is ₹87.75, which represents a 2.9% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is 2.47.
On the last day of trading for JM Financial on the BSE, the volume was 1,637,342 shares with a closing price of ₹85.28.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!