JM Financial share price Today Live Updates : JM Financial stock plunges as investors react to poor quarterly results

JM Financial Share Price Today : JM Financial's stock opened at ₹79.99 and closed at ₹79.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹81.55 and the low was ₹77.43. The market capitalization stood at ₹7570.05 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹114.95 and ₹57.38 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,116,538 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-18.68%
|3 Months
|-15.22%
|6 Months
|-6.71%
|YTD
|-19.38%
|1 Year
|27.72%
The current stock price of JM Financial is ₹79.22 with a percent change of -0.16% and a net change of -0.13. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, JM Financial had a volume of 1116538 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹79.35.
