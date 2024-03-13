Hello User
JM Financial share price Today Live Updates : JM Financial stock plunges as investors react to poor quarterly results

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JM Financial stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 79.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 79.22 per share. Investors should monitor JM Financial stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JM Financial Stock Price Today

JM Financial Share Price Today : JM Financial's stock opened at 79.99 and closed at 79.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 81.55 and the low was 77.43. The market capitalization stood at 7570.05 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 114.95 and 57.38 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,116,538 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST JM Financial share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-18.68%
3 Months-15.22%
6 Months-6.71%
YTD-19.38%
1 Year27.72%
13 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST JM Financial share price Today :JM Financial trading at ₹79.22, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹79.35

The current stock price of JM Financial is 79.22 with a percent change of -0.16% and a net change of -0.13. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST JM Financial share price Live :JM Financial closed at ₹79.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JM Financial had a volume of 1116538 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 79.35.

