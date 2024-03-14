JM Financial Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

JM Financial stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -8.07 %. The stock closed at 79.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72.83 per share. Investors should monitor JM Financial stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
JM Financial Share Price Today : JM Financial's stock opened at ₹79.93 and closed at ₹79.22 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹80.33 and a low of ₹72 during the day. The market capitalization of JM Financial is ₹6959.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹114.95 and the 52-week low is ₹57.38. The BSE volume for the day was 636,202 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:00:15 AM IST
