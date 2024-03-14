Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

JM Financial Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JM Financial stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -8.07 %. The stock closed at 79.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72.83 per share. Investors should monitor JM Financial stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JM Financial Stock Price Today

JM Financial Share Price Today : JM Financial's stock opened at 79.93 and closed at 79.22 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 80.33 and a low of 72 during the day. The market capitalization of JM Financial is 6959.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 114.95 and the 52-week low is 57.38. The BSE volume for the day was 636,202 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST JM Financial share price Live :JM Financial closed at ₹79.22 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JM Financial on the BSE, the volume was 636,202 shares with a closing price of 79.22.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!