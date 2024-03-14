JM Financial Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

JM Financial Share Price Today : JM Financial's stock opened at ₹79.93 and closed at ₹79.22 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹80.33 and a low of ₹72 during the day. The market capitalization of JM Financial is ₹6959.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹114.95 and the 52-week low is ₹57.38. The BSE volume for the day was 636,202 shares traded.
14 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
