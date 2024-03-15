Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

JM Financial Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JM Financial stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 5.46 %. The stock closed at 72.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.81 per share. Investors should monitor JM Financial stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JM Financial Stock Price Today

JM Financial Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JM Financial's stock opened at 73.3 and closed at 72.83. The high for the day was 78.14 and the low was 72. The market capitalization stood at 7339.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 114.95 and the 52-week low was 57.38. The BSE volume for the day was 263,165 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST JM Financial share price Live :JM Financial closed at ₹72.83 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JM Financial on the BSE, the volume was 263,165 shares and the closing price was 72.83.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!