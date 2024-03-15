JM Financial Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

JM Financial Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JM Financial's stock opened at ₹73.3 and closed at ₹72.83. The high for the day was ₹78.14 and the low was ₹72. The market capitalization stood at ₹7339.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹114.95 and the 52-week low was ₹57.38. The BSE volume for the day was 263,165 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST
