Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  JM Financial share price Today Live Updates : JM Financial Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today
LIVE UPDATES

JM Financial share price Today Live Updates : JM Financial Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

JM Financial stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 75.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.4 per share. Investors should monitor JM Financial stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JM Financial Stock Price TodayPremium
JM Financial Stock Price Today

JM Financial Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JM Financial opened at 75.64, reached a high of 78.25, and a low of 73.75 before closing at 76.81. The market cap stood at 7216.49 crore, with a 52-week high of 114.95 and a low of 57.38. The BSE volume recorded was 466,579 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 09:42:55 AM IST

JM Financial share price update :JM Financial trading at ₹76.4, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹75.52

JM Financial stock is currently priced at 76.4 with a 1.17% increase in value. The net change is 0.88.

18 Mar 2024, 09:31:41 AM IST

JM Financial share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-14.04%
3 Months-26.45%
6 Months-12.09%
YTD-23.09%
1 Year27.38%
18 Mar 2024, 09:02:49 AM IST

JM Financial share price Today :JM Financial trading at ₹75.52, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹76.81

JM Financial stock is currently priced at 75.52, with a percent change of -1.68 and a net change of -1.29. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Mar 2024, 08:02:06 AM IST

JM Financial share price Live :JM Financial closed at ₹76.81 on last trading day

On the last day, JM Financial had a BSE volume of 466,579 shares with a closing price of 76.81.

