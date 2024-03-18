JM Financial share price Today Live Updates : JM Financial Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

JM Financial stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 75.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.4 per share. Investors should monitor JM Financial stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
JM Financial Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JM Financial opened at ₹75.64, reached a high of ₹78.25, and a low of ₹73.75 before closing at ₹76.81. The market cap stood at 7216.49 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹114.95 and a low of ₹57.38. The BSE volume recorded was 466,579 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Mar 2024, 09:42:55 AM IST
JM Financial share price update :JM Financial trading at ₹76.4, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹75.52
JM Financial stock is currently priced at ₹76.4 with a 1.17% increase in value. The net change is 0.88.
18 Mar 2024, 09:31:41 AM IST
JM Financial share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-14.04%
3 Months
-26.45%
6 Months
-12.09%
YTD
-23.09%
1 Year
27.38%
18 Mar 2024, 09:02:49 AM IST
JM Financial share price Today :JM Financial trading at ₹75.52, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹76.81
JM Financial stock is currently priced at ₹75.52, with a percent change of -1.68 and a net change of -1.29. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 08:02:06 AM IST
JM Financial share price Live :JM Financial closed at ₹76.81 on last trading day
On the last day, JM Financial had a BSE volume of 466,579 shares with a closing price of ₹76.81.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!