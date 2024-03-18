JM Financial share price Today Live Updates : JM Financial Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

JM Financial Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JM Financial opened at ₹75.64, reached a high of ₹78.25, and a low of ₹73.75 before closing at ₹76.81. The market cap stood at 7216.49 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹114.95 and a low of ₹57.38. The BSE volume recorded was 466,579 shares traded.
JM Financial stock is currently priced at ₹76.4 with a 1.17% increase in value. The net change is 0.88.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-14.04%
|3 Months
|-26.45%
|6 Months
|-12.09%
|YTD
|-23.09%
|1 Year
|27.38%
JM Financial stock is currently priced at ₹75.52, with a percent change of -1.68 and a net change of -1.29. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, JM Financial had a BSE volume of 466,579 shares with a closing price of ₹76.81.
