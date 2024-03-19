Active Stocks
JM Financial Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
JM Financial stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2024, by 1.73 %. The stock closed at 75.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.83 per share. Investors should monitor JM Financial stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JM Financial Share Price Today

JM Financial Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JM Financial opened at 75.58 and closed at 75.52. The stock reached a high of 77.4 and a low of 75 with a market capitalization of 7341.67 crore. The 52-week high for JM Financial is 114.95 and the 52-week low is 57.38. The BSE volume for the day was 340,910 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:00:55 AM IST

JM Financial share price Live :JM Financial closed at ₹75.52 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JM Financial had a BSE volume of 340,910 shares with a closing price of 75.52.

