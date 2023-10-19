Hello User
JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy shares rise in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 395.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 398.2 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy

On the last day, JSW Energy opened at 403.45 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 408 and a low of 393.45. The market capitalization of the company is 64,875.01 crore. The 52-week high for JSW Energy is 449 and the 52-week low is 204.8. The stock had a trading volume of 75,472 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST JSW Energy Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST JSW Energy share price update :JSW Energy trading at ₹398.2, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹395.45

The current price of JSW Energy stock is 398.2, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 2.75.

19 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST JSW Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.5%
3 Months36.27%
6 Months59.38%
YTD37.47%
1 Year22.76%
19 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST JSW Energy share price Today :JSW Energy trading at ₹394.6, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹395.45

The current data for JSW Energy stock shows that the price is 394.6, which reflects a percent change of -0.21. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.85, suggesting a decrease of 0.85 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a slight decline in the JSW Energy stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST JSW Energy share price Live :JSW Energy closed at ₹403 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Energy had a BSE volume of 75,472 shares and closed at a price of 403.

