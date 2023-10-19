JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy shares rise in trading today

On the last day, JSW Energy opened at ₹403.45 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹408 and a low of ₹393.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64,875.01 crore. The 52-week high for JSW Energy is ₹449 and the 52-week low is ₹204.8. The stock had a trading volume of 75,472 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.