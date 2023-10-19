JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy shares rise in trading today

On the last day, JSW Energy opened at ₹403.45 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹408 and a low of ₹393.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64,875.01 crore. The 52-week high for JSW Energy is ₹449 and the 52-week low is ₹204.8. The stock had a trading volume of 75,472 shares on the BSE.
The current price of JSW Energy stock is ₹398.2, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 2.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.5%
|3 Months
|36.27%
|6 Months
|59.38%
|YTD
|37.47%
|1 Year
|22.76%
The current data for JSW Energy stock shows that the price is ₹394.6, which reflects a percent change of -0.21. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.85, suggesting a decrease of 0.85 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a slight decline in the JSW Energy stock price.
On the last day, JSW Energy had a BSE volume of 75,472 shares and closed at a price of ₹403.
