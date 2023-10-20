JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stocks slump in trading today

On the last day of trading, JSW Energy opened at ₹394.6 and closed at ₹395.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹405 and the low was ₹394.6. The market capitalization of JSW Energy is ₹65,883.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹449 and the 52-week low is ₹204.8. On the BSE, JSW Energy had a trading volume of 178,747 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.51%
|3 Months
|40.44%
|6 Months
|54.89%
|YTD
|39.73%
|1 Year
|26.15%
