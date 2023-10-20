Hello User
JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stocks slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 401.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 397.9 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy

On the last day of trading, JSW Energy opened at 394.6 and closed at 395.45. The stock's high for the day was 405 and the low was 394.6. The market capitalization of JSW Energy is 65,883.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 449 and the 52-week low is 204.8. On the BSE, JSW Energy had a trading volume of 178,747 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The JSW Energy stock reached a low of 396.3 and a high of 403 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST JSW Energy Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST JSW Energy share price update :JSW Energy trading at ₹397.9, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹401.6

The current data of JSW Energy stock shows that the stock price is 397.9, with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -3.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative change of -0.92% and a net decrease of -3.7.

20 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST JSW Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.51%
3 Months40.44%
6 Months54.89%
YTD39.73%
1 Year26.15%
20 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST JSW Energy share price Today :JSW Energy trading at ₹401.6, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹395.45

The current data for JSW Energy stock shows that the price is 401.6. There has been a percent change of 1.56, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6.15, which means the stock has gained 6.15 points. Overall, the stock has seen a positive movement in value.

20 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST JSW Energy share price Live :JSW Energy closed at ₹395.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Energy on the BSE, a total of 178,747 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 395.45.

