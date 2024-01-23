Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 1.75 %. The stock closed at 501.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 510.1 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Stock Price Today

JSW Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Energy had an open price of 505 and a close price of 501.35. The stock had a high of 515 and a low of 501. The market capitalization of JSW Energy is 83,716.83 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 510 and the 52-week low is 204.8. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 143,482 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST JSW Energy share price Today :JSW Energy trading at ₹510.1, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹501.35

The current data for JSW Energy stock shows that the price is 510.1, with a percent change of 1.75 and a net change of 8.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value.

23 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST JSW Energy share price Live :JSW Energy closed at ₹501.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 143,482. The closing price for the stock was 501.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.