JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

JSW Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Energy had an open price of ₹505 and a close price of ₹501.35. The stock had a high of ₹515 and a low of ₹501. The market capitalization of JSW Energy is ₹83,716.83 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹510 and the 52-week low is ₹204.8. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 143,482 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for JSW Energy stock shows that the price is ₹510.1, with a percent change of 1.75 and a net change of 8.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value.
On the last day of trading for JSW Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 143,482. The closing price for the stock was ₹501.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!