JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy shares surge on positive trading day

On the last day, JSW Energy opened at ₹402 and closed at ₹401.6 with a high of ₹403 and a low of ₹382.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹63,700.61 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹449 and ₹204.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 82,007 shares.
JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range
The JSW Energy stock reached a low price of ₹385.35 and a high price of ₹410.75 on the current day.
JSW Energy share price update :JSW Energy trading at ₹388.4, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹388.15
The current stock price of JSW Energy is ₹388.4, with a 0.06% percent change and a net change of 0.25.
JSW Energy share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Energy Solutions
|746.8
|-17.0
|-2.23
|3385.3
|630.0
|83304.99
|Tata Power
|244.4
|-2.85
|-1.15
|276.5
|182.45
|78134.48
|JSW Energy
|390.85
|2.7
|0.7
|449.0
|204.8
|64120.36
|NHPC
|50.08
|-1.43
|-2.78
|56.78
|36.8
|50305.53
|Torrent Power
|725.0
|-10.65
|-1.45
|763.45
|420.07
|34844.72
JSW Energy share price Today :JSW Energy trading at ₹388.6, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹388.15
The current data for JSW Energy stock shows that the price is ₹388.6, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range
JSW Energy stock had a low price of ₹389.3 and a high price of ₹410.75 on the current day.
JSW Energy Live Updates
JSW ENERGY
JSW ENERGY
JSW Energy share price update :JSW Energy trading at ₹398, up 2.54% from yesterday's ₹388.15
The current price of JSW Energy stock is ₹398, with a percent change of 2.54 and a net change of 9.85. This means that the stock has increased by 2.54% and has gained 9.85 points.
JSW Energy share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.08%
|3 Months
|37.25%
|6 Months
|52.89%
|YTD
|34.84%
|1 Year
|22.24%
JSW Energy share price Today :JSW Energy trading at ₹403, up 3.83% from yesterday's ₹388.15
The current data for JSW Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹403, with a percent change of 3.83 and a net change of 14.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.83% or ₹14.85.
JSW Energy share price Live :JSW Energy closed at ₹401.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for JSW Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 82,007. The closing price for the shares was ₹401.6.
