Mon Oct 23 2023 11:49:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121 -1.71%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201.55 -0.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 652.7 -1.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.05 -0.39%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 387.8 -1.06%
JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy shares surge on positive trading day
LIVE UPDATES

JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy shares surge on positive trading day

4 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 388.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 388.4 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW EnergyPremium
JSW Energy

On the last day, JSW Energy opened at 402 and closed at 401.6 with a high of 403 and a low of 382.05. The market capitalization of the company is 63,700.61 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 449 and 204.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 82,007 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:16:45 AM IST

JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The JSW Energy stock reached a low price of 385.35 and a high price of 410.75 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:14:12 AM IST

JSW Energy share price update :JSW Energy trading at ₹388.4, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹388.15

The current stock price of JSW Energy is 388.4, with a 0.06% percent change and a net change of 0.25.

23 Oct 2023, 10:44:41 AM IST

JSW Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Energy Solutions746.8-17.0-2.233385.3630.083304.99
Tata Power244.4-2.85-1.15276.5182.4578134.48
JSW Energy390.852.70.7449.0204.864120.36
NHPC50.08-1.43-2.7856.7836.850305.53
Torrent Power725.0-10.65-1.45763.45420.0734844.72
23 Oct 2023, 10:34:22 AM IST

JSW Energy share price Today :JSW Energy trading at ₹388.6, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹388.15

The current data for JSW Energy stock shows that the price is 388.6, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:22:09 AM IST

JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Energy stock had a low price of 389.3 and a high price of 410.75 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:00:47 AM IST

JSW Energy Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:44:25 AM IST

JSW Energy share price update :JSW Energy trading at ₹398, up 2.54% from yesterday's ₹388.15

The current price of JSW Energy stock is 398, with a percent change of 2.54 and a net change of 9.85. This means that the stock has increased by 2.54% and has gained 9.85 points.

23 Oct 2023, 09:32:45 AM IST

JSW Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.08%
3 Months37.25%
6 Months52.89%
YTD34.84%
1 Year22.24%
23 Oct 2023, 09:18:27 AM IST

JSW Energy share price Today :JSW Energy trading at ₹403, up 3.83% from yesterday's ₹388.15

The current data for JSW Energy stock shows that the stock price is 403, with a percent change of 3.83 and a net change of 14.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.83% or 14.85.

23 Oct 2023, 08:01:22 AM IST

JSW Energy share price Live :JSW Energy closed at ₹401.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 82,007. The closing price for the shares was 401.6.

