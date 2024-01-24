Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
JSW Energy stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -5.29 %. The stock closed at 510.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 483.1 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Stock Price Today

JSW Energy Share Price Today : JSW Energy's stock opened at 518.65 and closed at 510.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 518.65 and a low of 474. The market capitalization of the company is 79,285.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 510 and 204.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 231,785 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST JSW Energy share price Live :JSW Energy closed at ₹510.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 231,785. The closing price for the shares was 510.1.

