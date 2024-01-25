Hello User
JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Surges in Positive Trade

1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
JSW Energy stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 485.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 488.55 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Stock Price Today

JSW Energy Share Price Today : JSW Energy's stock opened at 477.95 and closed at 485.05, with a high of 498.45 and a low of 469.85. The company has a market capitalization of 80,180.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 510 and the 52-week low is 204.8. On the BSE, a total of 416,832 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST JSW Energy share price Today :JSW Energy trading at ₹488.55, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹485.05

Based on the current data, the price of JSW Energy stock is 488.55. There has been a 0.72% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.5.

25 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST JSW Energy share price Live :JSW Energy closed at ₹485.05 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Energy had a trading volume of 416,832 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 485.05.

