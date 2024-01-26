Hello User
JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Dips Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 488.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 488.45 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Stock Price Today

JSW Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Energy opened at 493.35 and closed at 488.55. The stock reached a high of 500 and a low of 481.5. The market capitalization of the company stands at 80,163.67 crore. The 52-week high for JSW Energy is 510 and the 52-week low is 204.8. The stock had a trading volume of 94,161 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST JSW Energy share price Today :JSW Energy trading at ₹488.45, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹488.55

The current price of JSW Energy stock is 488.45. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.02%, resulting in a net change of -0.1.

26 Jan 2024, 08:29 AM IST JSW Energy share price Live :JSW Energy closed at ₹488.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 94,161. The closing price for the stock was 488.55.

