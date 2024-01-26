JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Dips Today

JSW Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Energy opened at ₹493.35 and closed at ₹488.55. The stock reached a high of ₹500 and a low of ₹481.5. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹80,163.67 crore. The 52-week high for JSW Energy is ₹510 and the 52-week low is ₹204.8. The stock had a trading volume of 94,161 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of JSW Energy stock is ₹488.45. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.02%, resulting in a net change of -0.1.
