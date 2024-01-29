JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy sees gains in trading

JSW Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of JSW Energy opened at ₹493.35 and closed at ₹488.55. The high for the day was ₹500, while the low was ₹481.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹80,163.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹518.65, and the 52-week low is ₹204.8. The BSE volume for the day was 94,161 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Power
|382.25
|17.2
|4.71
|366.55
|182.45
|122205.01
|NHPC
|88.99
|5.69
|6.83
|84.39
|37.8
|89390.76
|JSW Energy
|500.55
|13.3
|2.73
|518.65
|204.8
|82117.04
|Torrent Power
|1004.4
|3.65
|0.36
|1071.6
|420.07
|48273.15
|SJVN
|133.12
|16.47
|14.12
|119.0
|30.39
|52313.43
JSW Energy stock reached a low of ₹490.95 and a high of ₹504.9 on the current day.
The current data for JSW Energy stock shows that the price is ₹500.65, with a percent change of 2.75 and a net change of 13.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.75% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 13.4. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
The current data for JSW Energy stock shows that the price is ₹503.7 with a percent change of 3.38 and a net change of 16.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.38% and the net change in price is 16.45. This information suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
The current price of JSW Energy stock is ₹495, which represents a 1.59% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹7.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.86%
|3 Months
|11.42%
|6 Months
|68.5%
|YTD
|19.22%
|1 Year
|101.67%
The stock price of JSW Energy is currently at ₹495.8, which is a 1.75% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 8.55 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, JSW Energy had a volume of 94,161 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹488.55.
