Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 2.75 %. The stock closed at 487.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 500.65 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Stock Price Today

JSW Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of JSW Energy opened at 493.35 and closed at 488.55. The high for the day was 500, while the low was 481.5. The market capitalization of the company is 80,163.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 518.65, and the 52-week low is 204.8. The BSE volume for the day was 94,161 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM IST JSW Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power382.2517.24.71366.55182.45122205.01
NHPC88.995.696.8384.3937.889390.76
JSW Energy500.5513.32.73518.65204.882117.04
Torrent Power1004.43.650.361071.6420.0748273.15
SJVN133.1216.4714.12119.030.3952313.43
29 Jan 2024, 11:26 AM IST JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Energy stock reached a low of 490.95 and a high of 504.9 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST JSW Energy share price NSE Live :JSW Energy trading at ₹500.65, up 2.75% from yesterday's ₹487.25

The current data for JSW Energy stock shows that the price is 500.65, with a percent change of 2.75 and a net change of 13.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.75% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 13.4. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

29 Jan 2024, 10:51 AM IST JSW Energy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power382.9517.94.9366.55182.45122428.8
NHPC87.954.655.5884.3937.888346.08
JSW Energy503.816.553.4518.65204.882650.22
Torrent Power1005.54.750.471071.6420.0748326.02
SJVN130.113.4511.53119.030.3951126.64
29 Jan 2024, 10:40 AM IST JSW Energy share price Live :JSW Energy trading at ₹503.7, up 3.38% from yesterday's ₹487.25

The current data for JSW Energy stock shows that the price is 503.7 with a percent change of 3.38 and a net change of 16.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.38% and the net change in price is 16.45. This information suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Click here for JSW Energy Dividend

29 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Energy stock reached a low of 490.95 and a high of 504.9 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST JSW Energy Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST JSW Energy share price NSE Live :JSW Energy trading at ₹495, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹487.25

The current price of JSW Energy stock is 495, which represents a 1.59% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 7.75.

29 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST JSW Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.86%
3 Months11.42%
6 Months68.5%
YTD19.22%
1 Year101.67%
29 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST JSW Energy share price Live :JSW Energy trading at ₹495.8, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹487.25

The stock price of JSW Energy is currently at 495.8, which is a 1.75% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 8.55 in the stock price.

Click here for JSW Energy Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST JSW Energy share price update :JSW Energy closed at ₹488.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Energy had a volume of 94,161 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 488.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!