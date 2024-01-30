JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Surges in Trading Today

JSW Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹495.8 and closed at ₹487.25. The highest price of the day was ₹504.9, while the lowest price was ₹490.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹81,410.97 crore. The 52-week high for JSW Energy is ₹518.65, and the 52-week low is ₹204.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 76,624 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of JSW Energy is ₹496.05. It has increased by 1.81%, resulting in a net change of 8.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.02%
|3 Months
|11.72%
|6 Months
|71.91%
|YTD
|21.33%
|1 Year
|109.85%
On the last day of trading for JSW Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 76,624. The closing price for the shares was ₹487.25.
