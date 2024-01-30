Hello User
JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.81 %. The stock closed at 487.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 496.05 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Stock Price Today

JSW Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Energy's stock opened at 495.8 and closed at 487.25. The highest price of the day was 504.9, while the lowest price was 490.95. The market capitalization of the company is 81,410.97 crore. The 52-week high for JSW Energy is 518.65, and the 52-week low is 204.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 76,624 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST JSW Energy share price update :JSW Energy trading at ₹496.05, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹487.25

The current data shows that the stock price of JSW Energy is 496.05. It has increased by 1.81%, resulting in a net change of 8.8.

30 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST JSW Energy Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST JSW Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.02%
3 Months11.72%
6 Months71.91%
YTD21.33%
1 Year109.85%
30 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST JSW Energy share price Today :JSW Energy trading at ₹496.05, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹487.25

The current data for JSW Energy stock shows that the price is 496.05, with a percent change of 1.81 and a net change of 8.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

30 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST JSW Energy share price Live :JSW Energy closed at ₹487.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JSW Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 76,624. The closing price for the shares was 487.25.

