JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Energy opened at ₹724.65 and closed at ₹715.25. The high for the day was ₹729.9 and the low was ₹717.3. The market capitalization was ₹126977.1 crore with a 52-week high of ₹752.4 and a 52-week low of ₹286.1. The BSE volume for JSW Energy was 200377 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹684.0, 6.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 200 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹729.9 & ₹717.3 yesterday to end at ₹727.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend