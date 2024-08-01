Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2024, by 1.77 %. The stock closed at 715.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 727.9 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Energy opened at 724.65 and closed at 715.25. The high for the day was 729.9 and the low was 717.3. The market capitalization was 126977.1 crore with a 52-week high of 752.4 and a 52-week low of 286.1. The BSE volume for JSW Energy was 200377 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 684.0, 6.03% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 312.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 840.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2245
    Buy1110
    Hold4410
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell3334
01 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2814 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 200 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹715.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 729.9 & 717.3 yesterday to end at 727.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.