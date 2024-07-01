JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock closed at ₹734.8 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹741.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹743.6, while the lowest was ₹726.65. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹128,136.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹750.45 and the low is ₹256.4. The BSE volume for the day was 74,961 shares traded.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|740.52
|Support 1
|723.57
|Resistance 2
|750.53
|Support 2
|716.63
|Resistance 3
|757.47
|Support 3
|706.62
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹568.5, 22.61% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1977 k & BSE volume was 74 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹743.6 & ₹726.65 yesterday to end at ₹734.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend