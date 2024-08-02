JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹729.95 and closed at ₹727.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹747.9, while the low was ₹723. The market capitalization stood at ₹127,517.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹752.4, and the 52-week low is ₹286.1. The BSE volume for the day was 120,202 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|744.93
|Support 1
|720.03
|Resistance 2
|758.87
|Support 2
|709.07
|Resistance 3
|769.83
|Support 3
|695.13
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹684.0, 6.43% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹747.9 & ₹723 yesterday to end at ₹731. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend