JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹663.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹663.35. The stock experienced a high of ₹670.60 and a low of ₹648.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹114,241.4 crore, JSW Energy remains a significant player in the market, having a 52-week high of ₹804.95 and a low of ₹397.70. The BSE recorded a volume of 105,458 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹731.0, 11.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹885.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 105 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹670.6 & ₹648.5 yesterday to end at ₹654.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.