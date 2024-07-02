JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock on the last day opened at ₹743.05 and closed at ₹734.6. The high for the day was ₹752.4 and the low was ₹735.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹130849.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹750.45 and the 52-week low was ₹256.4. The BSE volume for the day was 344909 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has dropped by -0.69% and is currently trading at ₹745.00. Over the past year, JSW Energy's shares have surged by 175.05% to ₹745.00, while the Nifty index has increased by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.41%
|3 Months
|34.76%
|6 Months
|82.95%
|YTD
|83.4%
|1 Year
|175.05%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|754.95
|Support 1
|738.3
|Resistance 2
|762.0
|Support 2
|728.7
|Resistance 3
|771.6
|Support 3
|721.65
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹568.5, 24.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 344 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹752.4 & ₹735.75 yesterday to end at ₹734.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend