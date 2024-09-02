Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 02 Sep 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 720.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 711.2 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 723.4 and closed at 720.1. The stock reached a high of 727.8 and dipped to a low of 708. The market capitalization stood at 124,063.9 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between 342.25 and 752.4. A total of 97,027 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 685.5, 3.61% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 312.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 840.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2225
    Buy1110
    Hold4441
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell2334
02 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2364 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 100 k.

02 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹720.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 727.8 & 708 yesterday to end at 711.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

