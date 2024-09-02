JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹723.4 and closed at ₹720.1. The stock reached a high of ₹727.8 and dipped to a low of ₹708. The market capitalization stood at ₹124,063.9 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between ₹342.25 and ₹752.4. A total of 97,027 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹685.5, 3.61% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|3
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 100 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹727.8 & ₹708 yesterday to end at ₹711.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend