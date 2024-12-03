JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹653.15 and closed slightly higher at ₹654.70. The stock reached a high of ₹659.90 and a low of ₹642.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹112,670.9 crore, the stock continues to show resilience, despite being significantly below its 52-week high of ₹804.95 and above its low of ₹397.70. The BSE volume recorded was 130,264 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|656.85
|Support 1
|639.4
|Resistance 2
|667.1
|Support 2
|632.2
|Resistance 3
|674.3
|Support 3
|621.95
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹731.0, 13.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹885.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1824 k & BSE volume was 130 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹659.9 & ₹642.45 yesterday to end at ₹645.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.