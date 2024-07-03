Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 03 Jul 2024, by -2.65 %. The stock closed at 750.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 730.25 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy had a stable trading day with a minimal decrease in the closing price from 750.3 to 750.15. The stock's high was at 750.5 and the low at 727.35. The market capitalization stood at 127377.83 cr. The 52-week high and low were at 752.4 and 274.05 respectively. The BSE volume recorded was 252877 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3757 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 252 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹750.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 750.5 & 727.35 yesterday to end at 750.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

