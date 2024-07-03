JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy had a stable trading day with a minimal decrease in the closing price from ₹750.3 to ₹750.15. The stock's high was at ₹750.5 and the low at ₹727.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹127377.83 cr. The 52-week high and low were at ₹752.4 and ₹274.05 respectively. The BSE volume recorded was 252877 shares.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 252 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹750.5 & ₹727.35 yesterday to end at ₹750.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend