JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹712.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹711.2. The stock reached a high of ₹727 and a low of ₹703, with a market capitalization of ₹123,043.4 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is ₹342.25 to ₹752.4. The trading volume on the BSE was 126,503 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|719.07
|Support 1
|695.07
|Resistance 2
|735.03
|Support 2
|687.03
|Resistance 3
|743.07
|Support 3
|671.07
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹685.5, 2.81% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|3
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1645 k & BSE volume was 126 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹727 & ₹703 yesterday to end at ₹705.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend