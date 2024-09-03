Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 03 Sep 2024, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 711.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 705.35 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 712.85 and closed slightly lower at 711.2. The stock reached a high of 727 and a low of 703, with a market capitalization of 123,043.4 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is 342.25 to 752.4. The trading volume on the BSE was 126,503 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:49 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1719.07Support 1695.07
Resistance 2735.03Support 2687.03
Resistance 3743.07Support 3671.07
03 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 685.5, 2.81% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 312.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 840.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2225
    Buy1110
    Hold4441
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell2334
03 Sep 2024, 08:19 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 1772 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2275 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1645 k & BSE volume was 126 k.

03 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹711.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 727 & 703 yesterday to end at 705.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

