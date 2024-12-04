Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 645.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 643.15 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 650 and closed at 645.8, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 658 and a low of 642.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 112,199.7 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 804.95 and a low of 397.7. The BSE volume recorded was 112,123 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 1916 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3250 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1804 k & BSE volume was 112 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹645.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 658 & 642.25 yesterday to end at 643.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

