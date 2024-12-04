JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹650 and closed at ₹645.8, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹658 and a low of ₹642.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹112,199.7 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹804.95 and a low of ₹397.7. The BSE volume recorded was 112,123 shares.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1804 k & BSE volume was 112 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹658 & ₹642.25 yesterday to end at ₹643.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend