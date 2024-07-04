Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 04 Jul 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 730.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 732.95 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock on the last day opened at 738.85 and closed at 730.25. The high for the day was 739.25, while the low was 719.65. The market capitalization stands at 127,848.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 752.4 and the 52-week low is 274.05. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 355,145.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1741.58Support 1721.98
Resistance 2750.22Support 2711.02
Resistance 3761.18Support 3702.38
04 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 568.5, 22.44% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4455
    Buy1100
    Hold1110
    Sell1000
    Strong Sell3444
04 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3675 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1748 k & BSE volume was 355 k.

04 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹730.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 739.25 & 719.65 yesterday to end at 730.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

