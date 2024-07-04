JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock on the last day opened at ₹738.85 and closed at ₹730.25. The high for the day was ₹739.25, while the low was ₹719.65. The market capitalization stands at ₹127,848.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹752.4 and the 52-week low is ₹274.05. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 355,145.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|741.58
|Support 1
|721.98
|Resistance 2
|750.22
|Support 2
|711.02
|Resistance 3
|761.18
|Support 3
|702.38
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹568.5, 22.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1748 k & BSE volume was 355 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹739.25 & ₹719.65 yesterday to end at ₹730.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend