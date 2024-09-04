JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹705.7 and closed slightly lower at ₹705.35. The stock experienced a high of ₹709.4 and a low of ₹691 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹120,862.87 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹752.4 and a low of ₹347.5. The BSE recorded a volume of 44,302 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹679.8, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹692.85
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of JSW Energy has broken the first support of ₹686.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹679.72. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹679.72 then there can be further negative price movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has decreased by 1.39%, currently trading at ₹683.25. Over the past year, JSW Energy's shares have increased by 90.51%, reaching ₹683.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.51%
|3 Months
|9.31%
|6 Months
|35.96%
|YTD
|69.34%
|1 Year
|90.51%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|705.23
|Support 1
|686.83
|Resistance 2
|716.52
|Support 2
|679.72
|Resistance 3
|723.63
|Support 3
|668.43
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹685.5, 1.06% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|3
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 1781 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2217 k
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1737 k & BSE volume was 44 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹705.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹709.4 & ₹691 yesterday to end at ₹692.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.