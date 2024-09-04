Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 04 2024 09:39:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.65 -0.95%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 527.25 -1.66%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,079.50 -0.56%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 506.15 -0.57%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,634.00 -0.23%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 692.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 679.8 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy's stock opened at 705.7 and closed slightly lower at 705.35. The stock experienced a high of 709.4 and a low of 691 during the session. With a market capitalization of 120,862.87 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of 752.4 and a low of 347.5. The BSE recorded a volume of 44,302 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:31:26 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹679.8, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹692.85

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of JSW Energy has broken the first support of 686.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 679.72. If the stock price breaks the second support of 679.72 then there can be further negative price movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:18:16 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has decreased by 1.39%, currently trading at 683.25. Over the past year, JSW Energy's shares have increased by 90.51%, reaching 683.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.51%
3 Months9.31%
6 Months35.96%
YTD69.34%
1 Year90.51%
04 Sep 2024, 08:48:10 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1705.23Support 1686.83
Resistance 2716.52Support 2679.72
Resistance 3723.63Support 3668.43
04 Sep 2024, 08:32:39 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 685.5, 1.06% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 312.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 840.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2225
    Buy1110
    Hold4441
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell2334
04 Sep 2024, 08:17:36 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 1781 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2217 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1737 k & BSE volume was 44 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:01:23 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹705.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 709.4 & 691 yesterday to end at 692.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue