JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.11%
|3 Months
|2.57%
|6 Months
|49.52%
|YTD
|76.52%
|1 Year
|151.5%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|735.6
|Support 1
|711.6
|Resistance 2
|747.3
|Support 2
|699.3
|Resistance 3
|759.6
|Support 3
|687.6
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹684.0, 5.32% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1620 k & BSE volume was 81 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹735 & ₹711 yesterday to end at ₹722.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend