JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹649.95 and closed at ₹643.15, experiencing a high of ₹653.95 and a low of ₹640.30. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹113,150.8 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹804.95 and a low of ₹397.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 115,250 shares for JSW Energy.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|654.83
|Support 1
|641.18
|Resistance 2
|661.22
|Support 2
|633.92
|Resistance 3
|668.48
|Support 3
|627.53
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹731.0, 12.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹885.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 115 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹653.95 & ₹640.3 yesterday to end at ₹648.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.