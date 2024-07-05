Explore
JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Dips in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Dips in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 05 Jul 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 725.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 719.95 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at 737.95 and closed at 732.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 737.95, while the low was 722.3. The market capitalization stands at 126697.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 752.4 and 274.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 45531 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:33:28 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹719.95, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹725.05

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at 719.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 719.78 and 735.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 719.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 735.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:18:30 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has decreased by 0.15% and is currently trading at 723.95. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have increased by 140.28% to 723.95, outperforming the Nifty which rose by 25.34% to 24302.15 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.43%
3 Months15.31%
6 Months70.08%
YTD77.25%
1 Year140.28%
05 Jul 2024, 08:49:24 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1735.43Support 1719.78
Resistance 2744.52Support 2713.22
Resistance 3751.08Support 3704.13
05 Jul 2024, 08:33:20 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 568.5, 21.73% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4455
    Buy1100
    Hold1110
    Sell1000
    Strong Sell3444
05 Jul 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 1910 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3461 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1864 k & BSE volume was 45 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:04:05 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹732.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 737.95 & 722.3 yesterday to end at 732.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

