JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Dips in Trading Today

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹737.95 and closed at ₹732.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹737.95, while the low was ₹722.3. The market capitalization stands at ₹126697.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹752.4 and ₹274.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 45531 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at ₹719.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹719.78 and ₹735.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹719.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 735.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has decreased by 0.15% and is currently trading at ₹723.95. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have increased by 140.28% to ₹723.95, outperforming the Nifty which rose by 25.34% to 24302.15 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.43%
|3 Months
|15.31%
|6 Months
|70.08%
|YTD
|77.25%
|1 Year
|140.28%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|735.43
|Support 1
|719.78
|Resistance 2
|744.52
|Support 2
|713.22
|Resistance 3
|751.08
|Support 3
|704.13
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹568.5, 21.73% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1864 k & BSE volume was 45 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹737.95 & ₹722.3 yesterday to end at ₹732.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend