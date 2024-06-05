Explore
Wed Jun 05 2024 13:46:08
LIVE UPDATES

JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jun 2024, 01:40 PM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 05 Jun 2024, by 6.66 %. The stock closed at 554.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 591.65 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at 597.85 and closed at 554.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 597.85 and the low was 553.3. The market capitalization stood at 103262.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 663.85 and 249 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 227005 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 01:40:31 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 593.58 and 577.83 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 577.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 593.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1592.17Support 1581.12
Resistance 2596.13Support 2574.03
Resistance 3603.22Support 3570.07
05 Jun 2024, 01:00:01 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy stock's price ranged from a low of 553.3 to a high of 597.85 on the current day.

05 Jun 2024, 12:53:20 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -34.86% lower than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The volume of JSW Energy traded until 12 AM is 34.86% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently trading at 581.25, a decrease of 4.79%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

05 Jun 2024, 12:39:43 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 592.67 and 573.07 in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 573.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 592.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1593.58Support 1577.83
Resistance 2602.37Support 2570.87
Resistance 3609.33Support 3562.08
05 Jun 2024, 12:24:59 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days611.98
10 Days608.71
20 Days595.34
50 Days585.26
100 Days537.70
300 Days467.86
05 Jun 2024, 12:22:16 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

05 Jun 2024, 12:10:39 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹554.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 597.85 & 553.3 yesterday to end at 554.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

