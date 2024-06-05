JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹597.85 and closed at ₹554.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹597.85 and the low was ₹553.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹103262.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹663.85 and ₹249 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 227005 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 593.58 and 577.83 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 577.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 593.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Resistance Levels
|Price
Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|592.17
|Support 1
|581.12
|Resistance 2
|596.13
|Support 2
|574.03
|Resistance 3
|603.22
|Support 3
|570.07
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy stock's price ranged from a low of ₹553.3 to a high of ₹597.85 on the current day.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -34.86% lower than yesterday
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The volume of JSW Energy traded until 12 AM is 34.86% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently trading at ₹581.25, a decrease of 4.79%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|611.98
|10 Days
|608.71
|20 Days
|595.34
|50 Days
|585.26
|100 Days
|537.70
|300 Days
|467.86
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹554.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹597.85 & ₹553.3 yesterday to end at ₹554.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.